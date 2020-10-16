New ‘Austin City Limits’ episode to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s death
Courtesy of Austin City Limits/Photo by Scott NewtonThis past August marked the 30th anniversary of the death of Stevie Ray Vaughan, and to commemorate the sad event, a special episode of Austin City Limits dedicated to the Texas blues-rock guitar legend will premiere this Saturday on PBS.
The episode, titled “Stevie Ray Vaughan 30 Years On,” features footage from Vaughan’s two appearances on Austin City Limits, which aired in December 1983 and October 1989, respectively.
Vaughan’s 1983 Austin City Limits performance featured the guitar great and his two-piece backing band Double Trouble — bassist Tommy Shannon and drummer Chris Layton — playing select songs from Stevie Ray’s debut album Texas Flood, including his classic “Pride and Joy,” the title track and a cover of Jimi Hendrix‘s “Voodoo Chile (Slight Return).”
Vaughan and Double Trouble’s second appearance on the show featured a set focused mainly on Stevie Ray’s 1989 In Step album, including “Tightrope,” “Crossfire” and “Riviera Paradise.” By this time, the Double Trouble lineup had added keyboardist Reese Wynans.
The “Stevie Ray Vaughan 30 Years On” episode airs at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. After its initial broadcast, the show also will be viewable for a limited time online at PBS.org.
Vaughan died in a helicopter crash on August 27, 1990, at the age of 35. Vaughan and Double Trouble, including Wynans, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.
Here’s the “Stevie Ray Vaughan 30 Years On” set list:
“Pride and Joy”
“Texas Flood”
“Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”
“Tightrope”
“Leave My Girl Alone”
“Cold Shot”
“Crossfire”
“Riviera Paradise”
