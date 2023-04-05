Never Too Early to Plan for Christmas – with Vince Gill and Amy Grant

Vince Gill and Amy Grant will return to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium this holiday season for their “Christmas at the Ryman” residency.

The 12-concert run is scheduled for December 13-14, 16-17, 19-20 and 22-23 and will once again feature matinee performances of the show.

Openers for all “Christmas at the Ryman” shows will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are on sale now and are only available for purchase at ryman.com.

Amy said, “‘Christmas at the Ryman’ has become one of our favorite holiday traditions. This is our 13th year, doing these shows, and it is always so special to celebrate the season with you all. We can’t wait to create more holiday memories this year.”

FAST FACTS

Here are Vince & Amy’s “Christmas at the Ryman” Dates:

December 13 at 7:30pm

December 14 at 7:30pm

December 16 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

December 17 at 3:00pm & 7:30 pm

December 19 at 7:30pm

December 20 at 7:30pm

December 22 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

December 23 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm