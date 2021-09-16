Never Say ‘But’ When You Apologize

Apologizing is never as easy as it seems, and it hardly ends at just saying “I’m sorry.” Your body language, demeanor, and word choice all play a part in how your apology comes across — which is why you need to be extra careful in choosing the words you use. In fact, according to experts, there is one word you should never use whenever you are apologizing: but. The problem with the word “but” is that once it’s uttered mid-apology, it is the only word the listener will focus on. Even if you are sincere in saying sorry, the person you’re apologizing to will immediately get defensive when they hear this word. Not only that, the word “but” often makes you look like you’re blaming the other person.