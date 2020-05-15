Networks will use Fake Crowds during NFL GAMES
Green Bay Packers' Preston Smith sacks Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Packers won 10-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Football games may still happen later this year, but there probably aren’t going to be any fans in the seats. Despite that, FOX sports announcer Joe Buck says that “it’s pretty much a done deal” that FOX and other networks will use fake crowd noise for games played without fans. Buck also suggested that virtual, computerized fans will be used, so that when a wide shot happens, TV viewers will see the appearance of a full stadium, even if it isn’t. Here’s the complete story from Newsweek.
Honestly I don’t care if they put SMURFS in the crowd shots, just give us Football!!!!!