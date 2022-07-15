      Weather Alert

Netflix Will Have An Ad Supported Subscription Plan

Jul 15, 2022 @ 5:08pm
Netflix and Microsoft are teaming up to have cheaper ad-supported subscription plans.

So far, they have not released details about how much these plans will cost subscribers. This comes after the streaming platform lost 200,000 subscribers between January and March.

Their COO said in a statement, “But our long-term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers.”

Do you think Netflix will ever be top dawg again when it comes to streaming apps? Let us know in the comments on Facebook.

