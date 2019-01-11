NETFLIX USERS WHO ILLEGALLY SHARE PASSWORDS COULD BE TRACKED DOWN BY CREEPY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

It’s common knowledge that many people choose to share the password for their Netflix account with a friend, but you might want to reconsider doing that. British company Synamedia created artificial intelligence that can spot shared passwords on streaming services and rat out the offending users. Each service then chooses to deal with the offender as they please– they might send an email asking them to upgrade to a premium service, or shut down their account. However, if someone has illegally sold their password online to multiple people they could be turned in to the police. Synamedia says the system has already begun trials, though no official release date has been set as of yet. Here’s the complete story from Fox.