Netflix Renews ‘Wednesday’ For Season 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created in black and white. Color version not available.) Jenna Ortega attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Wednesday” is returning to Netflix. The streaming platform announced that season 2 would be on the way.

Netflix’s Wednesday premiered in November 2022, Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams, who is exploring her psychic powers at Nevermore Academy while dealing with a killing spree.

Christina Ricci surprised fans when she confirmed her involvement in the show.

It was revealed that Ricci’s character Marilyn Thornhill was actually Laurel Gates, who is seeking revenge on Nevermore Academy.

Writers Miles Millar and Alfred Gough have laid out potential storylines for multiple seasons.

A potential second season would focus more on Wednesday’s growth.