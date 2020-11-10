      Weather Alert

Netflix renews 'The Umbrella Academy' for third season

Nov 10, 2020 @ 12:00pm

Christos Kalohoridis/NetflixPerhaps its no surprise, given that it’s one of the most popular shows on the streaming giant, but Netflix has given the green light to season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.

The show, a live-action adaptation of My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way‘s comic book series of the same name, will start shooting again in Toronto, Canada in February, Variety reports.

The Umbrella Academy, which first premiered February 2019, follows a dysfunctional Hargreeves family of superheroes.

Season 2 saw the superpowered sibs — played Ellen PageTom HopperDavid CastañedaEmmy Raver-LampmanRobert SheehanAidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min — scattered throughout the 1960s, where they must unite to prevent another apocalypse. 

Variety notes that like its predecessors, the third season of The Umbrella Academy will consist of 10 episodes.

By Stephen Iervolino
