Netflix Launches the Trailer and Premiere Date for “The Haunting of Bly Manor”

Yep. Officially creeped out. Get ready to stream scary on October 9th when Netflix releases “The Haunting of Bly Manor”, part of two of the The Haunting anthology series.
From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House comes a new ghost story.
The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres October 9 pic.twitter.com/flznbXLCvi
— Netflix (@netflix) August 31, 2020
From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House comes a new ghost story.
The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres October 9 pic.twitter.com/flznbXLCvi
— Netflix (@netflix) August 31, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxeiY2W03Mc