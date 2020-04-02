Netflix Has Secret Codes That Will Help You Find SO MUCH to Watch Right Now
The Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia, Monday, July 17, 2017. Netflix’s shows are pulling in new viewers and award nominations in droves, but the online video service is burning cash at a furious pace to support production. Netflix, Inc. reports financial results, Monday, July 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Being quarantined just got a little better thanks to Netflix who has released secret codes that allows you to see even more movies, specialty shows and an infinite amount of kid’s shows.
Simply type in netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXXX into your web browser. The series of X’s is a unique code for Netflix and can be substituted for other numbers that unlock various categories such as action thrillers, kid’s entertainment, mystery, romance, foreign films and world music concerts. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Home.
List of Netflix Codes
If you want family-friendly movies for ages 0 to 2, use 6796. For book lovers, you can search for content based on children’s books (10056).
Just because it’s safer to stay inside at the moment, doesn’t mean you can’t dream a little bit. Just type in 72436 for food and travel TV—that’s where the Great British Baking Show and The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes live. Or if armchair travel is more you, try 1159 for popular travel and adventure documentaries.