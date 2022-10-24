Netflix Has No Plans To Back Down From Its Binge-Watching New Release Model

(Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Netflix has decided to keep its binge-watching model. Depending on your viewing schedule you either love this or hate this.

Due to social media giving out spoilers before people had a chance to watch a series, there was talk of doing away with this model and releasing it in parts.

In a letter to shareholders, Netflix used examples like Squid Games and Jeffrey Dahmer to show how well the current model works and has no plans to change it.