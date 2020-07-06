Netflix greenlights Pharrell’s gospel docu-series ‘Voices of Fire’
Antony Platt/NETFLIXNetflix is teaming up with Pharrell Williams on a new unscripted docu-series titled Voices of Fire.
While some artists are plotting their presidential runs or promo for their new album, the 13-time Grammy winner is busy building “one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs” to give the gospel community’s collective voice a greater meaning, according to Netflix.
Voices of Fire will follow Pharrell and his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams — a well-respected local musician — as they set out to find undiscovered talent in Pharrell’s hometown of Hampton Roads, VA.
The pair announced the series during Essence Festival on Sunday.
This gospel series follows Netflix’s previous music competition series Rhythm + Flow, with judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I., which was picked up for a second season in 2021.
Pharrell is also reportedly in talks to create a Juneteenth musical with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, after lobbying to make June 19th a federal holiday.
Voices of Fire is set to premiere later this year.
By Rachel George
