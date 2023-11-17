98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Neon Nights Country Music Lineup Includes Brad Paisley

November 16, 2023 6:05PM CST
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Neon Nights 2024 will feature a star-loaded lineup that fans are going to love.

The rock-country mix will include Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins, ZZ Top, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“We are so excited to bring Neon Nights back to the beautiful Clay’s Jellystone Park for the fourth time in August,” said Aaron Green, who co-owns and co-operates Neon Nights with his business partner Joel Beichler.

Tickets for the annual country music festival, which will be Aug. 9-10 at Clay’s Resort Jellystone Park, go on sale this Friday.

What is the best music festival that you’ve attended, and why?

