Nelly says his family was in “disbelief” about his ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live NationNelly is making serious moves to get prepared for his debut performance on Dancing with the Stars.
The St. Louis rapper views this opportunity as more of a “challenge” since it’s something he never saw himself doing. He said his family’s reaction to the news of him joining the show’s 29th season was “a little bit different but all supportive.”
“Some [were] in disbelief supportive, some [were] like ‘Hey, are you sure you want to do this’ supportive,” says Nelly. “But [the] majority across the board were encouraging. I think they’ll all be tuning in and rooting for ya boy” [because] my family’s all in.”
To prepare for the role, Nelly also gave himself a new nickname, “Swivel,” referring to the way he moves his hips in the pool before dance rehearsals. He hopes fans will be able to see all the “hard work” he’s been putting in, which involves “trying to push yourself…to know your limits.”
He hopes viewers will understand, “sometimes new things can be the best things in the world.”
For his first song, Nelly will be performing a salsa routine to his debut single, “Ride Wit Me,” from his massively successful debut album, Country Grammar.
Get ready to watch Nelly and his “Swivel” hips on the season premiere of DWTS, airing Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Disney actress Skai Jackson and The Real host Jeannie Mai will also be joining this season.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.