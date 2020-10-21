Nelly Furtado releasing 20th anniversary edition of 'Whoa, Nelly!' debut album

The first album by the Canadian-Portuguese singer was originally released on October 24, 2000, and now, a 20th anniversary, digital-only ‘Expanded Edition’ of the record will arrive on Friday. It features her Grammy-winning hit “I’m Like a Bird,” as well as the follow-up hits “Turn Off the Light” and “S**t on the Radio (Remember the Days),” as well as 10 bonus tracks.
Five of the bonus tracks originally appeared on the 2008 Special Edition of the album, and five are making their digital debut. Among those cuts are a live version of “Baby Girl” and the Timbaland remix of “Turn Off the Light.”
Since Whoa, Nelly!, Furtado singer went on to release five additional albums, including 2006’s Loose, a worldwide smash that featured the hits “Promiscuous,” “Maneater” and “Say It Right.”
Overall, Nelly has sold some 40 million records worldwide. In addition to her Grammy, she’s also won 10 Juno Awards — the Canadian Grammy equivalent — as well as a Latin Grammy Award, a BRIT Award, a Billboard Music Award and more. She even has a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.
Here’s the track listing of the 20th Anniversary edition of Whoa, Nelly!:
Original Album:
“Hey, Man!”
“S**t on the Radio (Remember The Days)”
“Baby Girl”
“Legend”
“I’m Like a Bird”
“Turn Off the Light”
“Trynna Finda Way”
“Party”
“Well, Well”
“My Love Grows Deeper Part 1”
“I Will Make U Cry”
“Scared Of You”
Special Edition tracks:
“I’m Like a Bird” (Acoustic Version)
“My Love Grows Deeper”
“I Feel You” (featuring Esthero)
“I’m Like a Bird” (Nelly vs. Asha Remix)
“S**t on the Radio (Remember The Days)” (Dan The Automator Mix Version)
20th Anniversary Digital-Only Tracks:
“Baby Girl” (Live)
“Party” (Reprise)
“Turn Off the Light” (Timbaland Remix)
“I’m Like a Bird” (Junior Vasquez Club Anthem)
“Onde Estas”
By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.