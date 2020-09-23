Nelly does the cha-cha in his new dancing shoes on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

ABC/Eric McCandlessLast week, Grammy-winning artist Nelly made his debut on the 29th season of Dancing with the Starswith a spicy salsa dance. On Tuesday, the “Ride With Me” rapper busted out a disco cha-cha routine to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire.
After judges previously expressed their disinterest in him dancing in sneakers, Mr. Yung Swivel hit up The Shoe Surgeon on Instagram to create probably the dopest dancing shoes you’ve ever seen on the show.
“So they told ya boy I needed dancing shoes,” Nelly wrote. “Now Nelly and who Nelly is, he would tell them that he only rocking sneakers, but this ain’t about Nelly; this about Yung Swivel. So Yung Swivel went out and got himself some dancing shoes! S/O @theshoesurgeon.”
“HI PHOP 4 DA WIN!!!” Nelly continued, showing a video of his redesigned Air Jordans with traditional ballroom dancing soles.
During a prerecorded intro, Nelly shouted out to his hometown St. Louis, in hopes of bringing the trophy at the end of the dancing competition series.
“I love the city of St. Louis because it helped me become who I am,” he said. “Hopefully, this is another trophy we get a chance to bring back to the Lou.”
Nelly scored 18 out of 30 for his performance with his pro partner, Daniella Karagach. Meanwhile, NBA star Charles Oakley was the first contestant to be eliminated.
Dancing with the Stars will return next week to celebrate the wonderful world of Disney on Monday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
By Rachel George
