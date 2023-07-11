98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Neil Young, Willie Nelson, and John Mellencamp Announce Farm Aid 2023

July 11, 2023 6:05PM CDT
This year’s Farm will feature a reunion of the music festival’s founders!

Willie Nelson, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp will all participate in this year’s event, which will happen on September 23 in Indiana.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the trio will work together for the show.

This year’s show will also feature the likes of Dave Matthews, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.

Farm Aid debuted in 1985 and has earned over $70 million over the years to help support local farmers.

Tickets for Farm Aid 2023 go on sale on July 15.

Have you ever been to Farm Aid? What artist has had the best Farm Aid performance? Who should play Farm Aid?

