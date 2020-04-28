Neil Young says new archival album ‘Road of Plenty,’ featuring rare 1980s recordings, is due in 2021
Credit: dhlovelifeNeil Young has revealed that he’s planning to release a new archival album titled Road of Plenty next year that includes a 1986 live performance with Crazy Horse of a song of the same name that he says morphed into the 1990 tune “Eldorado.”
In a post on his Neil Young Archives website, the folk-rock legend explained that he first tried out “Road of Plenty” in 1986 with the Buffalo Springfield during an aborted attempt at a reunion with his old group, then played the tune with Crazy Horse on tour that same year.
He says the Road of Plenty album will feature “a monster take” of the song recorded on a “magical night in Minneapolis where the Horse nailed [it].”
Young adds that the album also will feature “unreleased rarities from that period,” including recordings he did with guitarist Poncho Sampedro of Crazy Horse, drummer Steve Jordan and bassist Charley Drayton at the famed New York City studio the Hit Factory while rehearsing for a 1989 appearance on Saturday Night Live.
Another song that will appear on Road of Plenty is a 17-minute studio version of “Sixty to Zero” that Neil recorded with his then-backing band The Bluenotes. That song eventually developed into “Crime in the City,” which, like “Eldorado,” wound up on Young’s 1990 album Freedom.
Young is working on the Road of Plenty album with his frequent studio collaborator Niko Bolas, with whom he makes up the production team known as the Volume Dealers.
“Niko and I…have been working on this project now for a while and I think it will be a highlight of 2021,” Neil says.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.