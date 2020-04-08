Neil Young, John Mellencamp taking part in Farm Aid special to help farmers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Dave Matthews, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp; Credit: Scott StrebleFarm Aid, the non-profit organization co-founded by Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Willie Nelson to support agriculture in America, is joining forces with AXS TV to launch a special broadcast called At Home with Farm Aid.
The hour-long special will air this Saturday, April 11, at 8 p.m. ET, and will feature performances from Young, Mellencamp and Nelson, as well as their fellow Farm Aid board member Dave Matthews. Also making an appearance will be Nelson’s musical sons, Lukas and Micah, both of whom also have recorded and toured with Young in recent years.
The special will raise awareness and funds to benefit farmers whose livelihoods have been threatened by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“The coronavirus has disrupted our entire country and is a grave threat to all of us,” Willie explains. “One of its many impacts is that it has helped us to better see the value of essential people like healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, delivery truck drivers and farmers and ranchers.”
Now, he continues, that essential class of workers need support, adding that Farm Aid is “here now to support farmers and ranchers in this crisis, without whom we could not eat.”
At Home with Farm Aid will air on AXS TV, as well as on Farm Aid’s website, and across the network’s social media platforms.
In addition, a two-and-a-half-hour AXS TV special titled The Best of Farm Aid 2019, featuring highlights from last year’s Farm Aid festival, will air Sunday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET. The program also will feature performances from Young, Mellencamp, Nelson and Matthews, as well as various other artists. Among them will be previously unaired footage of Bonnie Raitt performing “Devil Got My Woman.”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.