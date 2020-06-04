Neil Peart’s Canadian hometown names park pavilion after late Rush drummer
Mat Hayward/Getty ImagesNeil Peart‘s hometown of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, honored the late Rush drummer and lyricist on Wednesday by naming a new pavilion in the city’s Lakeside Park after him, The St. Catharines Standard reports.
According to the paper, St. Catharines city council voted unanimously Wednesday to officially name the structure Neil Peart Pavilion. The council vote took place after an online public vote was held earlier in the year that resulted in 81 percent of the participants choosing Neil Peart Pavilion over Lakeside Park Pavilion.
Peart, who attended grade school and high school in St. Catherines, co-wrote a song for Rush called “Lakeside Park” that appeared on the band’s third studio album, 1975’s Caress of Steel. Neil lived near the park and spent some of his summers working and playing there.
During the council meeting, local council member Bruce Williamson noted, “The public voting on naming is obviously fairly conclusive. Neil Peart’s been probably one of our most famous local individuals and a lot of his songs have local roots, including [the song about] the namesake park.”
According to The St. Catharines Standard, the pavilion was constructed in 2017 and cost $1.8 million to erect. The newspaper also notes that the Peart family will work with the city’s staff and heritage committee to decide on a sign for the building that will celebrate Neil’s life and career.
In addition, a task force was organized in April to consider other plans for honoring Peart locally with a statue or another memorial.
By Matt Friedlander
