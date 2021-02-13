Need Some Medical Care for Your Pet, But Cost Is a Problem? JUST ANIMALS Can Help
Just Animals hosts a series of Low Cost Pet Wellness clinics, which offer several basic vaccines including rabies vaccines, heartworm tests and preventative for dogs, flea and tick preventative, FIV/FELV tests for cats, microchipping, deworming, and basic exams.
BECAUSE OF COVID-19, Just Animals asks only that YOU MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
To make an appointment, call the Wellness Clinic line at (815) 830-6568
Sat, Feb 13, Aurora 11am
Sun, Feb 14, Palos Hills 11am
Tue, Feb 16, Minooka 2pm
Fri, Feb 19, Homer Glen 3pm
Sun, Feb 21, Morris 11a
Mon, Feb 22, Crest Hill