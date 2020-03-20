      Weather Alert

Need Hand Sanitizer? Missouri Governor has Incredible Idea!

Mar 20, 2020 @ 9:35am

Hand sanitizer along with Toliet Paper have been a couple of items that seem to be disappearing in stores lately. Listen to this genious idea.. Hand sanitizer production is going to get underway in Missouri’s prisons.  Governor Mike Parson says inmates will produce over 24-hundred gallons of sanitizer every two days.  The initiative is being done through the Department of Corrections’ Missouri Vocational Enterprises program. Here’s the complete story from the Kansas City Star.

