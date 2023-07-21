98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Need a new side table? ‘The Pioneer Woman’ has you covered

July 21, 2023 4:15PM CDT
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

If you’re looking for a new side table, you’re in luck. 

The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond has her bestselling Helen End Table for your consideration.

Priced at $144, the table is made with a solid wood frame, and is available in teal and brown.

“I LOVE this end table! It looks great in so many different spots. Sturdy, too—it passes Ladd’s wobble test. [cowboy emoji],” Ree shares on Facebook.

The Helen End Table and other items from The Pioneer Woman Collection are available now at walmart.com.

