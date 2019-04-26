Need a new pick me-up drink?
By Carol McGowan
Apr 26, 2019 @ 8:53 AM
If you’re torn between having a cola or coffee, Coca-Cola can help. The company says it will offer a blend of the two called Coke Coffee in 25 markets by the end of this year. They say the product has less sugar than a can of Coke, and less caffeine than a cup of coffee. It will be marketed as a pick-me-up drink perfect for a mid-afternoon energy slump at work, CEO James Quincey told analysts in a conference call. It is already available in three countries, but it varies in each nation with some versions having sugar and some without.

