Need A Laugh? Watch This Reporter Escape A Herd of Bison
While we’re all fighting the Coronavirus outbreak, one Montana reporter is just trying to survive in the wild. You have to check out the latest viral video of NBC Montana reporter Deion Broxton’s reaction to a herd of bison coming his way in Yellowstone National Park. Broxton’s just out doing his job when he side-eyes a bison herd approaching. He thinks about it for a minute before the camera catches him saying “Oh, no. I ain’t messin’ with you” as he gets in his company car. Yellowstone officials say Broxton did the right thing by seeking shelter or it may have turned into the wrong kind of viral video.
