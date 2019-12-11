Nearly Half Of All American Feel Loneliness
Feeling lonely? You’re not alone. A new study claims that nearly half of all Americans experience feelings of loneliness and isolation.
Researchers at UCLA say 46 percent of Americans say they “sometimes or always feel alone” while 47 percent feel “left out”.
Other studies have found Americans experience a ‘spike’ in loneliness in their 20’s, another in their 50’s, and another spike after age 75.
Some of the factors for loneliness? Poor health, relationshp status, and education level, researchers say