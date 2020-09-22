Nearly a Quarter of Americans Plan to Trick-Or-Treat This Halloween
Children wearing costumes on Halloween running in park
Thinking COVID will stop little monsters from knocking on your door this Halloween? Think again. Nearly a quarter of Americans still plan on trick-or-treating this Halloween – down only 6% from last year, despite nationwide cancellations of events like parades and street fairs. Some cities are not taking any chances, though: Los Angeles, West Chicago and Springfield, Mass. have cancelled trick-or-treating all together—a response to recent coronavirus surges and second waves. Health officials are encouraging virtual celebrations in lieu of traditional get-togethers. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.