Nearly $600,000 Grant Announced For Joliet Fire Department

A federal grant total near $600,000 was recently announced by the federal government. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along Congressman Bill Foster announced $593,163 in federal funding for the Joliet Fire Department to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus. The funding was awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
The program provides federal grants directly to local fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations to obtain much-needed emergency response equipment, personal protective equipment, emergency vehicles, and training. The American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Biden earlier this year, provides $300 million in firefighter grants, including $100 million for the AFG Program and $200 million for SAFER grants to increase emergency personnel staffing.