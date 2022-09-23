Nearly 1.5M Borrowers Eligible For Student Loan Forgiveness
September 23, 2022 1:02PM CDT
Nearly one-point-five-million borrowers are eligible for student loan forgiveness in Illinois. President Biden’s administration announced the forgiveness plan last month, offering up to ten-thousand dollars for borrowers earning less than 125-thousand dollars a year, and up to 20-thousand dollars for those who received Pell Grants. More than 863-thousand people in Illinois could get the 20-thousand-dollars in relief.