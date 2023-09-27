Near Death Experience Anniversary for Parmalee Drummer – As They Release New ‘For You 2’
September 27, 2023 12:18PM CDT
Parmalee Drops Deluxe Version of ‘For You 2’ to Coincide with 13th Anniversary of Scott Thomas Shooting
Parmalee dropped the deluxe version of For You 2, Friday (September 22nd)… This is 13 years after drummer Scott Thomas was critically injured – he had been shot during an armed robbery.
He recently told People about the incincident, which took place on September 21st, 2010, “I had a 5% chance of living. These guys didn’t know if I was going to live or die.”
His brother and bandmate, Matt Thomas, recounted the shooting, “Were playing a club show on a Monday night, and two guys tried to rob us on our RV afterwards at gunpoint. [Scott was] shot three times.”
The “craziest part” said the brothers, was that they were on the verge of a record deal at the time.
