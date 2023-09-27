Near Death Experience Anniversary for Parmalee Drummer – As They Release New ‘For You 2’

Parmalee dropped the deluxe version of For You 2, Friday (September 22nd)… This is 13 years after drummer Scott Thomas was critically injured – he had been shot during an armed robbery.

He recently told People about the incincident, which took place on September 21st, 2010, “I had a 5% chance of living. These guys didn’t know if I was going to live or die.”

His brother and bandmate, Matt Thomas, recounted the shooting, “Were playing a club show on a Monday night, and two guys tried to rob us on our RV afterwards at gunpoint. [Scott was] shot three times.”

The “craziest part” said the brothers, was that they were on the verge of a record deal at the time.