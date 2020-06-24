Ne-Yo thanks the quarantine for helping him reconcile with his wife following divorce drama
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GCAPPNe-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, have reportedly reconciled their differences after announcing in February that they were getting a divorce.
During Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, the R&B singer called the quarantine a “kind of a blessing” for opening up the lines of communication for the couple after four years of marriage, adding that he’s been able to spend more time at home to “lock back in” with his kids and his wife.
Ne-Yo admitted, “Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce and the quarantine kind of forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world — you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should.”
The “Pinky Ring,” singer also revealed they have been having “blatantly, painfully, brutally honest” conversations, which has allowed time to reflect on themselves and their marriage.
“We’re actually stronger now than we were before because now we feel like we can really talk to each other,” Ne-Yo said.
Crystal penned a sweet Instagram message to the father of her two sons, four-year-old Shaffer and two-year-old Roman, on Father’s Day, calling Ne-Yo “A king in every meaning of the word.”
Ne-Yo and Crystal married in 2016 after one year of dating.
By Rachel George
