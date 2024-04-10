NCAA Women’s Championship Outdrew Men’s

It’s official: This year’s March Madness belonged to the women.

Sunday’s NCAA women’s championship game between Iowa and South Carolina drew a record rating of 18.7 million viewers – which crushed the 14.82 million viewers for Monday night’s men’s championship between UConn and Purdue.

It’s the first time ever that the women’s title game has outdrawn the men’s.

Sunday’s final was also the most-watched basketball game – men’s or women’s, college or NBA – since 2019.

What does this mean for women’s basketball in the U.S.? Will the women outdraw the men again next year, without Caitlin Clark and other stars?