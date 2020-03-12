NBA Suspends Basketball Season ‘Indefinitely’ after Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus
The Golden 1 Center center empties out after the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was postponed at the last minute in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The postponement was due to what the league said was an "abundance of caution," because official Courtney Kirkland, who was scheduled to work the game, had worked the Utah Jazz game earlier in the week. A player for the Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
In an unexpected announcement, the NBA has announced it’s suspending the season “indefinitely” over coronavirus concerns.
The Wednesday night decision came after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, according to a statement released by NBA officials. The NBA wasted no time in implementing the ban. Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder was called off moments after tip-off. As the players left the court, disappointed fans were sent home. Do you think any of the other major sports leagues will follow? The NHL, MLB? Here’s the complete story from ESPN.