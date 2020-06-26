      Weather Alert

NBA says 16 players tested positive for COVID-19

Jun 26, 2020 @ 10:49am

By EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The NBA has tested 302 players for the coronavirus and 16 players have tested positive, the organization said Friday.

“Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician,” the NBA said in a statement.  

The NBA plans to resume its season with 22 teams on July 31 at the Disney complex in Florida.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

