NBA Expected to Approve Plan to Return Today, MLB says NO to Players Proposal with No Counter Offer
Good news and bad news are far as professional sports are concerned. The good news….It looks like the NBA is coming back. The bad news, MLB owners and players are still bickering over starting the season and things are not looking good for baseball!
NBA Board Expected To Approve 22-Team Restart Plan
The NBA is closer to a return. ESPN reports the league’s board of governors intend to approve a 22-team format to resume the season at Walt Disney World. A conference call vote is set for today. There would be eight regular-season games, a possible play-in for the eighth seed, and then playoffs.
MLB Rejects Players’ 114-Game Plan With No Counter
Major League Baseball remains at a stalemate with its players. The Athletic reports the league has rejected a 114-game proposal from the union and does not intend to counter. The regular season would end on October 31st under that plan and MLB says it does not want to extend into November.