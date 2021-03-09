Nature foundation’s native plant sale begins online March 13
Gardening enthusiasts will have plenty of opportunities to use native plants to enhance their home landscapes this year thanks to a trio of plant sales planned by The Nature Foundation of Will County.
First up is a spring fling with plant plugs. The “Bringing Nature Home Native Plant Sale” will feature online sales via the foundation’s website, willcountynature.org, from March 13-May 1. A storefront for orders will pop up online on opening day.
Shoppers will be able to pick up their plants on Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet. Plant sale proceeds benefit the Forest Preserve District.
Foundation Executive Director Cindy Harn said buying plant plugs has its advantages: The plants are more affordable at $2.50 each, they are easier to plant and require less water to become established, and they do not have a plastic outer container, so there is less plastic waste.
The spring sale will feature three pollinator garden collections for three soil types and a tallgrass prairie collection. The foundation’s storefront also will feature raffle items including plants, gardening collections, artwork, gift baskets and more. Tickets are $5 each.
Two more online plant sales are planned for the year: a “Summer Blooms Native Plant Sale” from June 19-July 31 and “Oaktober Native Tree and Shrub Sale” from September 4-October 2.
The foundation also is offering educational Zoom webinars. Register on the foundation’s website to receive the Zoom links for:
Beautiful to Wildlife, Beautiful to People – Landscaping with Native Plants to Support Nature: 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, online. Drew Lathin, owner of Creating Sustainable Landscapes, will help you bring biological diversity and beauty to your everyday life by sharing design tips to make your native landscape beautiful.
Attracting Bees & Beneficial Insects with Native Plants: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, online. Heather Holm biologist, pollinator conservationist, and award-winning author will focus on using native plants to attract bees and beneficial insects.