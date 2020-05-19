      Weather Alert

Natural Light Giving Away Free Beer For Filing Taxes

May 19, 2020 @ 4:25pm
Free beer for filing taxes.  It’s that easy.  Natural Light is providing just the motivation some might need.  They call it a “refreshing distraction around a stressful experience.”  The free 24-case of Natty Light beer or hard seltzer will come in the form of a rebate.  Simply file by the July 15th deadline using TaxAct and then send a filing confirmation and copy of the receipt.  The brewing giant will then send out a check.

(St. Louis, MO)

