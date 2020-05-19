Natural Light Giving Away Free Beer For Filing Taxes
Toast mug cold beer holiday of summer
Free beer for filing taxes. It’s that easy. Natural Light is providing just the motivation some might need. They call it a “refreshing distraction around a stressful experience.” The free 24-case of Natty Light beer or hard seltzer will come in the form of a rebate. Simply file by the July 15th deadline using TaxAct and then send a filing confirmation and copy of the receipt. The brewing giant will then send out a check.
(St. Louis, MO)