Nationwide Dog Food Recall – Potentially Life-Threatening Product – Here Are the Facts

Nationwide Dog Food Recall – for Potentially Life-Threatening Consequences – Here Are the Facts
Dog food is recalled, again, for a third time i, less than two months.
First it was Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. and their SPORTMiX dog foods, which contained high levels of aflatoxin.
Then, Fromm Family Foods recalled thousands of cases of its Shredded Entrée canned dog food, due to elevated levels of Vitamin D.
Now Tuffy’s Pet Foods, Inc. has issued a recall of its Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton, again, because of elevated vitamin D levels.
Pups who eat high levels of vitamin D can suffer from serious health issues. The symptoms of elevated vitamin D levels in dogs include “vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss,” is the warning from the FDA.
There have been no reports of injury nor sickness.
But Tuffy’s issues the recall out of an “abundance of caution.”
Look for Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak 12.5 oz carton, UPC 0 73893 96202 1, lot numbers 0629101N1, 0901101N1 with best by dates of 29 June 2023, 1 Sep 2023.
If you have this product you need to dispose of it; or return it to the point of purchase, for a full refund.