Nationwide Dog Food Recall For Potentially Life-Threatening Consequence

Here’s All The Facts Dog Food is being recalled for a third time in less than two months. First it was Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. and their SPORTMiX dog foods which contained high levels of aflatoxin. Then, Fromm Family Foods recalled thousands of cases of its Shredded Entrée canned dog food due to elevated levels of Vitamin D. Now Tuffy’s Pet Foods, Inc. has issued a recall on their Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton again because of elevated vitamin D levels. Pups who eat high levels of vitamin D can suffer from serious health issues. The symptoms of elevated vitamin D levels in dogs include “vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss,” a notice put out by the FDA read. There have been no reports of injury or sickness but Tuffy’s issued the recall out of “abundance of caution.” Look for Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak 12.5 oz carton, UPC 0 73893 96202 1, lot numbers 0629101N1, 0901101N1 with best by dates of 29 June 2023, 1 Sep 2023. If you have this product you need to dispose of it or return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.