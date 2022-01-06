National Parks announce 5 free days of admission for 2022

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get out more, specifically, to get out and visit one of America’s great national parks, then you’ve got a few freebies coming your way from parks that normally charge admission if you visit on one of the dates announced below. Planning well ahead, though, is strongly advised and you must make note of the masking requirements, “regardless of COVID vaccination status,” the park service urges. The free admission days, the service says, are designed to encourage Americans to discover the more than 400 park sites that comprise the federal system. Entrance fees will be waived on the following dates:
Monday, January 17 Ð Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Saturday, April 16 Ð First Day of National Park Week
Thursday, August 4 Ð Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
Saturday, September 24 Ð National Public Lands Day
Friday, November 11 Ð Veterans Day
https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/national-parks-five-free-days-admission-2022