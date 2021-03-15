National Napping Day: 5 Reasons You Should Nap
There’s just something that feels so good about taking a midday nap, especially today; because it’s National Napping Day.
According to sleep specialists, taking a nap can actually improve your health. Here are some reasons why catching some midday zzz’s is good for you.
It can charge your brain’s batteries – a short power nap can reset your brain and make you more alert for the second part of your day. You’ll have lower risk for heart problems
It might even help you get into shape – a study found that sleep-deprived people are more likely to overeat sugar and fatty foods. So, taking a short nap will help increase the amount of sleep you’re getting and take away the urge for unhealthy foods.
Boost your creativity – Researchers say that taking a nap can boost the right side of your brain, which is the creative side.
Daylight Savings Time – This is the actually reason for National Napping Day; since losing an hour of sleep this past weekend. We all might be dragging a little bit for the first few days after springing forward.