      Weather Alert

National Napping Day: 5 Reasons You Should Nap

Mar 15, 2021 @ 1:39pm

There’s just something that feels so good about taking a midday nap, especially today; because it’s National Napping Day.

According to sleep specialists, taking a nap can actually improve your health.  Here are some reasons why catching some midday zzz’s is good for you.

It can charge your brain’s batteries – a short power nap can reset your brain and make you more alert for the second part of your day.  You’ll have lower risk for heart problems

It might even help you get into shape – a study found that sleep-deprived people are more likely to overeat sugar and fatty foods.  So, taking a short nap will help increase the amount of sleep you’re getting and take away the urge for unhealthy foods.

Boost your creativity – Researchers say that taking a nap can boost the right side of your brain, which is the creative side.

Daylight Savings Time – This is the actually reason for National Napping Day; since losing an hour of sleep this past weekend.  We all might be dragging a little bit for the first few days after springing forward.

TAGS
#DaylightSavingTime #DST #GetSomeSleep #GoodForYou #LiveSmarterNotHarder #NapTime #NationalNappingDay #SpringAhead #SpringForward #TakeANap
Popular Posts
Brad Paisley's Free Grocery Store Is Actually Feeding MILLIONS of People in Need
Life after Rascal Flatts: Gary LeVox Now Offers a Line of Designer Clothing
Shania Twain Launches 'LetsGoGirls' TikTok Challenge
Brett Young Gears Up for his "Caliville Festival" in Palm Springs
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... THIS.