NATIONAL HOT DOG DAY: Is It a Sandwich? Condiments on Top or Inside?

Bossman says ON TOP. Mo says INSIDE, no mess, but Chicago-style, every time. Antone says Chicago dog, condiments ON TOP. Brooke says Inside, no mess. It’s a tie, here, at WCCQ. You?
In a new hot dog poll, 53% of people say a hot dog IS a sandwich, and 75% of people have put the condiments in the bun BEFORE the hot dog… which isn’t right, according to official hot dog etiquette.
But here’s something else: 75% of people . . . or three out of four . . . have put the condiments in the bun BEFORE the hot dog.
Technically, it was more of a “have you done it?,” than a question of a preferred method . . . but it’s still surprising.
For the record, the official hot dog etiquette guide says you should never place condiments between the bun and the hot dog . . . always put the dog in first.
Get a bit more of a bite, here: (OnePoll)