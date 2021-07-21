      Weather Alert

NATIONAL HOT DOG DAY: Is It a Sandwich? Condiments on Top or Inside?

Jul 21, 2021 @ 10:00am

Bossman says ON TOP.  Mo says INSIDE, no mess, but Chicago-style, every time.  Antone says Chicago dog, condiments ON TOP.  Brooke says Inside, no mess.  It’s a tie, here, at WCCQ.  You?  

In a new hot dog poll, 53% of people say a hot dog IS a sandwich, and 75% of people have put the condiments in the bun BEFORE the hot dog… which isn’t right, according to official hot dog etiquette.

Incidently, a new survey reveals that just over half (53%) of people say a hot dog IS a sandwich.

But here’s something else:  75% of people . . . or three out of four . . . have put the condiments in the bun BEFORE the hot dog.

Technically, it was more of a “have you done it?,” than a question of a preferred method . . . but it’s still surprising.

For the record, the official hot dog etiquette guide says you should never place condiments between the bun and the hot dog . . . always put the dog in first.

Get a bit more of a bite, here:  (OnePoll)

