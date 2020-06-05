National Donut Day Deals from Dunkin and Krispy Kreme Today
This is the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Two major chains are celebrating National Donut Day Today (Friday June 5th)
Krispy Kreme: get a free donut. Yes, totally free! And you can pick any donut you want, not just the classic glazed donut. You can choose from classic flavors like Boston Kreme, Glazed, Chocolate Glazed, Jelly, well you get the picture.
The majority of Dunkin Donuts restaurants have remained open throughout the pandemic with enhanced cleaning and of course, drive-thru and delivery services.
To score the free doughnut just make sure to purchase a beverage.
