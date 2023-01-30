Nate Smith’s having a “Whiskey on You” to celebrate his first #1

Arista Nashville

“Whiskey on You” will forever be the song that made Nate Smith‘s country music dreams come true.

“When I released ‘Whiskey On You’ I wasn’t sure what would happen. I just knew I loved it,” he tells Billboard. “First my fans were super encouraging on social media and then country radio welcomed the song with open arms, and for that I couldn’t be more grateful! This is such a proud moment for me and I feel so blessed to get to say I have the No. 1 song on country radio!”

“Meanwhile, my dad is just glad I have a job!” he adds. “A huge thank you to country radio, my fans, my team, and everyone who has lifted this song up!”

Just last week, Nate released a new version of “Whiskey on You” remixed by the DJ MOTi.

Nate’s self-titled debut album is now set to come out April 28, though it had originally been scheduled to arrive in February.

