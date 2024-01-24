98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nate Smith to drop new song, “Bulletproof”

January 24, 2024 1:30PM CST
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Nate Smith is kicking off his next chapter of music with a new song, “Bulletproof.”

Dropping February 9, the uptempo track will preview Nate’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled sophomore album, the follow-up to 2023’s self-titled debut record.

The announcement arrived via an Instagram Reel where Nate and a burrito-eating Bailey Zimmerman revealed the release date of “Bulletproof.” A snippet of the heartbreak tune can also be found on a video Nate shared earlier.

Nate recently spent six consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart with his latest hit, “World on Fire,” the follow-up to “Whiskey on You.”

For tickets to Nate’s ongoing World On Fire Tour, head to natesmithofficial.com.

“Bulletproof” is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
4

Get exotic with George Straits’ new Justin Boots
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You

Recent Posts