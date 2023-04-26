NATE SMITH GETS READY TO SHARE SONGS FROM HIS ‘HEART’ WITH DEBUT ALBUM

Source: YouTube

Nate Smith will release his self-titled debut album on Friday (April 28th). The 20-track project includes his debut chart-topping hit, “Whiskey On You.”

He tells us: “So this album is a collection of songs from my heart. That’s basically what this is, and I’ve said before it’s chapters of my life and different experiences that I’ve had. Just kind of putting all those thoughts together is a crazy thing cause then you release it and then people connect to it so it’s kind of a mind-blowing thing to have your experiences connect with other peoples’ experiences and stuff.”

Nate will also release a deluxe version of the album on Friday. Due to fan demand on his social platforms, Nate Smith (Deluxe) will include the track “World On Fire” and five other new songs.

Also on Friday, he will perform at Stagecoach for the first time on Friday in Indio, CA. Nate will join Thomas Rhett on his Home Team Tour 23, which will kick off May 4th in Des Moines, IA, and play in a total of 40 cities this summer.

Nate is nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the upcoming ACM Awards. The show will stream live on Prime Video on May 11th at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.

