NATE SMITH DROPS DEBUT ALBUM TODAY

Nate Smith‘s debut self-titled album is available everywhere today (Friday, April 28th). Fans can choose between the regular version and the deluxe version of album, which will include the fan favorite track “World On Fire” and five other new songs.

Nate tells us: “I want listeners to take away whatever they want when they listen to it. If they’re getting hope out of it, that’s cool. If they’re getting over somebody, that’s cool. I just want them to connect to the album someway emotionally, whatever that is.”

Nate is nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the upcoming ACM Awards. The show will stream live on Prime Video on May 11th at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.

Nate will perform at Stagecoach in Indio, CA for the first time tonight. Beginning on May 4th, he joins Thomas Rhett on his Home Team Tour 23.

FAST FACTS