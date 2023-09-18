Nate Smith covers Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars”

Nate Smith has put his spin on Snow Patrol‘s 2006 hit “Chasing Cars.”

The cover arrives after Nate teased it on social media in July. As a response to fans’ demand, Nate decided to jump into the studio to officially record his rendition of the track and release it.

According to a press release, “Nate’s following has grown by over 100k on TikTok and over 88k on Instagram.” Fans have created “over 13.5k videos” using Nate’s sound, as well.

Nate’s currently #25 on the country charts with “World on Fire.” The anthemic number is the second single off Nate’s self-titled sophomore album, which includes his chart-topping debut single, “Whiskey on You.”

Nate is currently on the road with Thomas Rhett on his Home Team Tour 23. For a full list of dates, visit Nate’s website.

