98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Nate Smith announces headlining fall tour

April 16, 2024 1:50PM CDT
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Nate Smith is heading out this fall on his Through The Smoke Tour.

The 14-date trek kicks off in Portland, Oregon, on September 19 and will hit Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan and more, before wrapping in Des Moines, Iowa, on November 23.

Up-and-comers John Morgan and Karley Scott Collins will open on select shows.  

For the access code to the ongoing presale, text 530-309-1317. Tickets and a full list of dates are available at Nate’s website.

Nate is currently in the top 20 of the country charts with his latest single, “Bulletproof.” You can find it on his seven-track Through the Smoke EP, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Happy Couples Recommend We Tell Each Other
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Picture a De-Cluttered Life - And You'll Have It.
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FINDINGS: Top 10 Partner Qualities - 'Good Cooks or Good Looks' or...
4

DINE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Lawyers Say Follow 4 Rules When You Dine Out
5

Veterinarians: Declawing Cats Is Harmful - Try This Instead

Recent Posts