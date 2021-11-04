Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Inducts Amy Grant, Toby Keith, Rhett Akins at Star-Studded Gala

Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inducts Amy Grant, Steve Earle, Toby Keith, Rhett Akins and More at Star-Studded Gala
The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrated both their 2020 and 2021 classes and their 50th and 51st anniversary.
The 50th anniversary wasn’t celebrated, last year, due to COVID restrictions.
The 2020 class consisted of Rhett Akins and Buddy Cannon inducted as songwriters, Spooner Oldham received the veteran songwriter award. Steve Earle was honored in the artist/songwriter category. Bobbie Gentry was honored in the veteran artist/songwriter category.
The 2021 inductees included John Scott Sherrill, who was honored as the veteran songwriter, Toby Keith was inducted as an artist/songwriter and Amy Grant (who’s husband is country music legend Vince Gill) was honored as a veteran artist and songwriter. That’s Gill with their daughter, Corinna, singing about Amy, in the picture.